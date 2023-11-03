How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Montpellier HSC and Paris Saint-Germain square off for the only matchup on the Ligue 1 schedule today.
If you are searching for live coverage of today's Ligue 1 play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier HSC
Montpellier HSC makes the trip to match up with Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-370)
- Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+850)
- Draw: (+550)
