In the upcoming tilt versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Nick Leddy to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Leddy stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Leddy scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Leddy has no points on the power play.

Leddy's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

