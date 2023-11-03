Nikola Vucevic NBA Player Preview vs. the Nets - November 3
Nikola Vucevic and his Chicago Bulls teammates will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
Below we will dive into Vucevic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Nets
- Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-122)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)
- Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-233)
Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Nets were eighth in the league last season, allowing 112.5 points per game.
- Conceding 45.1 rebounds per game last season, the Nets were 27th in the league in that category.
- The Nets gave up 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the NBA).
- On defense, the Nets conceded 11.8 made three-pointers per contest last year, seventh in the league.
Nikola Vucevic vs. the Nets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/24/2023
|28
|13
|10
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2/9/2023
|37
|15
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/4/2023
|36
|21
|13
|3
|1
|2
|0
|11/1/2022
|32
|7
|15
|2
|0
|0
|1
