In the upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Oskar Sundqvist to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sundqvist stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Sundqvist scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Sundqvist has no points on the power play.

Sundqvist averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

