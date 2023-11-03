The St. Louis Blues, Pavel Buchnevich included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Buchnevich interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Buchnevich has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 12:29 on the ice per game.

Buchnevich has scored a goal in one of six games this season.

Buchnevich has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through six games played).

Buchnevich has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Buchnevich goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Buchnevich going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 6 Games 2 2 Points 4 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 3

