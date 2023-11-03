Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Polk County, Iowa, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Polk County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Cedar Falls High School at Southeast Polk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pleasant Hill, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ankeny High School at Dowling Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
