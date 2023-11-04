The St. Louis Blues' (4-4-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Saturday, November 4 game against the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed
Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Christian Dvorak C Out For Season Knee
Carey Price G Out Knee
Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee
Chris Wideman D Out Back
David Savard D Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Canadiens Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Arena: Enterprise Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Season Insights

  • St. Louis ranks 30th in the league with 18 goals scored (two per game).
  • Its -6 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

  • The Canadiens' 29 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
  • Montreal concedes 3.1 goals per game (31 total), which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • They have the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Blues (-115) Canadiens (-105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.