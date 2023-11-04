Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Canadiens on November 4, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Robert Thomas, Cole Caufield and others in the St. Louis Blues-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Blues vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Thomas, who has scored seven points in nine games (three goals and four assists).
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Jets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
Kevin Hayes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Kevin Hayes has five points (0.6 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Canucks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Caufield's 10 points are important for Montreal. He has four goals and six assists in 10 games.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
Sean Monahan Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Sean Monahan is one of the top contributors for Montreal with nine total points (0.9 per game), with six goals and three assists in 10 games.
Monahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
