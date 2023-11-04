Can we count on Brandon Saad lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Saad stats and insights

Saad has scored in one of nine games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

Saad has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

