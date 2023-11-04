On Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets (5-1) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Chicago Bulls (2-4). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Bulls vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 113.2 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 105.3 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Bulls have been outscored by 6.5 points per game (posting 105.7 points per game, 26th in league, while giving up 112.2 per contest, 16th in NBA) and have a -39 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 218.9 points per game, 2.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 217.5 points per game, 1.0 more point than this matchup's total.

Denver is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Chicago has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Bulls and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +12500 +5000 - Nuggets +500 +275 -

