The Denver Nuggets (5-1) are favored (by 9.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 216.5.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -9.5 216.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 216.5 points in four of six outings.
  • Chicago's games this year have had a 217.8-point total on average, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Chicago has covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.
  • The Bulls have split the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.
  • Chicago has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +310.
  • Chicago has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 3 50% 113.2 218.9 105.3 217.5 226.2
Bulls 4 66.7% 105.7 218.9 112.2 217.5 221

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • The Bulls average just 0.4 more points per game (105.7) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (105.3).
  • When it scores more than 105.3 points, Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Bulls and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 1-5 0-0 2-4
Nuggets 3-3 0-0 1-5

Bulls vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Bulls Nuggets
105.7
Points Scored (PG)
 113.2
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
1-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-0
1-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-0
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 105.3
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
1-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-2
2-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-0

