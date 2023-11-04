Bulls vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - November 4
The Chicago Bulls (2-4) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Denver Nuggets (5-1) on Saturday, November 4 at Ball Arena, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.
The Bulls fell in their most recent matchup 109-107 against the Nets on Friday. Zach LaVine put up 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Bulls.
Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ayo Dosunmu
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|4.3
|1.3
|1
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)
Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+
Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-9.5
|216.5
