The Denver Nuggets (5-1) will host the Chicago Bulls (2-4) after winning three home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 43.6% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 44.4% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 14th.

The Bulls score only 0.4 more points per game (105.7) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (105.3).

When it scores more than 105.3 points, Chicago is 1-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Bulls scored 1.8 more points per game at home (114) than away (112.2).

In 2022-23, the Bulls conceded 1.3 fewer points per game at home (111.2) than away (112.5).

Beyond the arc, the Bulls made more 3-pointers on the road (10.6 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, but they posted a lower percentage away (35.7%) than at home (36.5%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries