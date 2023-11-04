Coby White's Chicago Bulls match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

White, in his last appearance, had 18 points in a 109-107 loss to the Nets.

In this article, we dig into White's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-106)

Over 13.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+128)

Over 3.5 (+128) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)

Over 4.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+116)

Looking to bet on one or more of White's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 112.5 points per contest last season made the Nuggets the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Nuggets gave up 40.8 rebounds per contest last year, best in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets allowed 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Nuggets were third in the league last year, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Coby White vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 26 7 4 4 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.