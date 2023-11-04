The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2) take on the Northwestern Wildcats (4-4) at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Iowa vs. Northwestern?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa 24, Northwestern 17

Iowa 24, Northwestern 17 Iowa has put together a 5-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Hawkeyes have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter.

Northwestern has won two of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Wildcats have won two of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hawkeyes a 67.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa (-5)



Iowa (-5) Iowa has played eight games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Against the spread, Northwestern is 4-2-0 this year.

This year, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (30.5)



Over (30.5) Iowa and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 30.5 points six times this season.

In the Northwestern's eight games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 30.5.

The total for the matchup of 30.5 is 10.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Iowa (19.5 points per game) and Northwestern (21.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 37.5 38.3 36.2 Implied Total AVG 24.9 26.2 22.7 ATS Record 4-3-1 2-2-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 2-3-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 43.9 43.5 Implied Total AVG 28.8 29 28.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 4-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 2-1 0-2

