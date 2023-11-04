In the contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Hawkeyes to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Iowa vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (-5) Over (30.5) Iowa 24, Northwestern 17

Week 10 Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hawkeyes have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

The Hawkeyes have four wins in eight games against the spread this season.

Iowa has 1-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 5-point favorites.

Two Hawkeyes games (out of eight) have hit the over this year.

Iowa games average 37.5 total points per game this season, seven more than the over/under for this matchup.

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Wildcats are 4-2-0 ATS this season.

In games it has played as at least 5-point underdogs this season, Northwestern is 3-2 against the spread.

Five of the Wildcats' six games with a set total have hit the over (83.3%).

The average point total for Northwestern this year is 13.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Hawkeyes vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 19.5 14.5 24.2 13.2 11.7 16.7 Northwestern 21.8 26 28.8 25.8 10 26.3

