The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) take on a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State ranks 92nd in scoring offense (23.9 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (19.8 points allowed per game) this season. Kansas' defense ranks 89th in the FBS with 28.1 points surrendered per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by compiling 35.8 points per contest.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Iowa State vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Iowa State Kansas 337.8 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.1 (36th) 326.4 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.6 (86th) 122.9 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.6 (12th) 214.9 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.5 (66th) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has 1,702 yards passing for Iowa State, completing 60.2% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has racked up 353 yards on 73 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Cartevious Norton has carried the ball 71 times for 276 yards (34.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins' 512 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has registered 28 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has put together a 384-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes on 61 targets.

Benjamin Brahmer's 17 receptions have yielded 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has thrown for 1,131 yards (141.4 yards per game) while completing 60.6% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 155 yards with one touchdown.

Devin Neal is his team's leading rusher with 115 carries for 771 yards, or 96.4 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well. Neal has also chipped in with 19 catches for 196 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has totaled 488 yards on 80 carries with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's 403 receiving yards (50.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 28 receptions on 35 targets with one touchdown.

Mason Fairchild has 21 receptions (on 32 targets) for a total of 317 yards (39.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Quentin Skinner has racked up 296 reciving yards (37 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

