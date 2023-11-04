Iowa State vs. Kansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Big 12 action pits the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) against the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa State vs. Kansas matchup.
Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Iowa State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Kansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-2.5)
|54.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-2.5)
|53.5
|-142
|+118
Iowa State vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Iowa State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Cyclones have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- Kansas has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- The Jayhawks have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
