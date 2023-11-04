Vroom vroom! Fire up your engines and get ready for all the NASCAR action you can watch today. See when and how to watch or stream racing action on Saturday, November 4.

NASCAR Streaming Live Today

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

