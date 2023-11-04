Our projection model predicts the Northern Iowa Panthers will take down the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday, November 4 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at UNI-Dome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Northern Iowa vs. Western Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Iowa (-36.9) 56.1 Northern Iowa 46, Western Illinois 10

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 10 times last season.

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

In Leathernecks games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Panthers vs. Leathernecks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Iowa 24.4 25.5 29.3 25 21.4 25.8 Western Illinois 15 48 16.3 47 13.8 49

