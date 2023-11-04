The Denver Nuggets (5-1) host the Chicago Bulls (2-4) after winning three straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Bulls vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Bulls 100

Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 9.5)

Nuggets (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-15.6)

Nuggets (-15.6) Pick OU: Under (216.5)



Under (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 216.1

The Nuggets' .500 ATS win percentage (3-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bulls' .167 mark (1-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Denver does it in fewer games (16.7% of the time) than Chicago (33.3%).

The Nuggets have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-1) this season while the Bulls have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-1).

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bulls are the fifth-worst squad in the NBA (105.7 points per game). Defensively, they are 16th (112.2 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Chicago is 25th in the league in rebounds (42.5 per game). It is 24th in rebounds allowed (46.7 per game).

The Bulls are second-worst in the league in assists (19.8 per game) in 2023-24.

Chicago is the second-best team in the league in turnovers per game (12) and 15th in turnovers forced (14.8).

Beyond the arc, the Bulls are fifth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (9.8). And they are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 31.6%.

