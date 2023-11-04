Incarnate Word, Nicholls State, Week 10 Southland Football Power Rankings
Which team sits on top of the Southland as we head into Week 10 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 8-0
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th
- Last Game: W 17-7 vs Lamar
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Nicholls State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-3
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th
- Last Game: L 35-31 vs Southeast Missouri State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Lamar
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th
- Last Game: L 17-7 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th
- Last Game: W 37-20 vs Northwestern State
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: McNeese
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th
- Last Game: W 17-13 vs Texas A&M-Commerce
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: BYE
6. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st
- Last Game: L 17-13 vs Houston Christian
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. McNeese
- Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th
- Last Game: L 35-24 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-4
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd
- Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana
