The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) are welcoming in the Utah Jazz (2-4) for a matchup of Northwest Division foes at Target Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ

BSN and KJZZ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game last season (12th in league) while allowing 115.8 per outing (18th in NBA). They had a -3 scoring differential.

The Jazz had a -77 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.1 points per game (seventh in the league) and giving up 118.0 (24th in the NBA).

The two teams combined to score 232.9 points per game last season, 5.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams scored 233.8 combined points per game last year, 6.3 more than the total for this matchup.

Minnesota covered 38 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Utah won 48 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 34 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +6600 +3000 - Jazz +50000 +12500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.