The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) are at home in Northwest Division action against the Utah Jazz (2-4) on November 4, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves made 49% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Jazz allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Minnesota had a 31-14 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

The Timberwolves were the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Jazz finished fifth.

Last year, the Timberwolves recorded just 2.2 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Jazz allowed (118).

Minnesota had a 20-7 record last season when putting up more than 118 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, the Timberwolves scored 0.3 more points per game (115.9) than they did when playing on the road (115.6).

In 2022-23, Minnesota allowed 115 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 116.6.

At home, the Timberwolves made 0.3 more three-pointers per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (12). However, they sported a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to on the road (37.6%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries