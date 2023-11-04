As we head into Week 10 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the UAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Austin Peay

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

6-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: W 49-39 vs North Alabama

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Eastern Kentucky

@ Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

5-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 25-23 vs Tarleton State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ North Alabama

@ North Alabama Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Tarleton State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

6-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: W 25-23 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: SFA

SFA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Southern Utah

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-3

3-5 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th

24th Last Game: W 52-14 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Lincoln (CA)

Lincoln (CA) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-4

4-4 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: W 34-30 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Austin Peay

Austin Peay Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. SFA

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-5 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th

68th Last Game: L 34-27 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Tarleton State

@ Tarleton State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

4-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 52-14 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Utah Tech

Utah Tech Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. North Alabama

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-6 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th

30th Last Game: L 49-39 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Utah Tech

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-6 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 34-30 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Abilene Christian

@ Abilene Christian Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

