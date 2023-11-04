There are 64 FBS games on the Week 10 slate, with Colorado State vs. Wyoming among the best bets in terms of the over/under, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.

See computer picks and insights for that matchup and more in the article below.

College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets

Pick: Jacksonville State +15.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks

Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville State by 0.6 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: ESPNU

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Bowling Green -5.5 vs. Ball State

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons

Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 19.4 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: November 1

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Navy -6.5 vs. Temple

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Temple Owls

Projected Favorite & Spread: Navy by 18.1 points

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Missouri +16 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 5.1 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Air Force -18.5 vs. Army

Matchup: Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons

Projected Favorite & Spread: Air Force by 28.9 points

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Fubo

College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets

Over 42 - Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Wyoming Cowboys

Projected Total: 55.7 points

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: November 3

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Fubo

Over 33 - Army vs. Air Force

Matchup: Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons

Projected Total: 45.4 points

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Fubo

Under 70.5 - Georgia Southern vs. Texas State

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Texas State Bobcats

Projected Total: 59.5 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Over 31 - Iowa vs. Northwestern

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Projected Total: 41.2 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: Peacock

Over 42.5 - Navy vs. Temple

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Temple Owls

Projected Total: 50.7 points

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: November 4

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

