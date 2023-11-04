SEC Games Today: How to Watch SEC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Week 10 college football schedule features eight games involving teams from the SEC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
SEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arkansas Razorbacks at Florida Gators
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|UConn Huskies at Tennessee Volunteers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas A&M Aggies at Ole Miss Rebels
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
|7:45 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
