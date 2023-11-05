Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 9 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The game starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Edwards-Helaire's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 109 yards on 33 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, and has six catches (seven targets) for 36 yards.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Chiefs.
Week 9 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
Edwards-Helaire 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|33
|109
|1
|3.3
|7
|6
|36
|0
Edwards-Helaire Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|6
|22
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|55
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|2
|7
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
