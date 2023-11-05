With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), is Isiah Pacheco a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pacheco will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pacheco has taken 108 carries for a team-leading 459 rushing yards (57.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Pacheco also helps out in the passing game, catching 24 passes for 160 yards (20.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Pacheco has rushed for a TD in three games (of eight games played).

In one of eight games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Isiah Pacheco Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0

Rep Isiah Pacheco with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.