When Jerick McKinnon suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 9 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Jerick McKinnon score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

McKinnon has rushed for 21 yards on 11 carries (2.6 yards per game) on the ground this year.

McKinnon has also made an impact in the passing game, catching 15 passes for 125 yards (15.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

McKinnon has not reached the end zone on the ground once in eight games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

Jerick McKinnon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 -2 0 1 10 0

