When Justin Watson hits the gridiron for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 9 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Watson has put up a 261-yard season thus far (37.3 yards per game), hauling in 12 throws out of 20 targets.

Watson does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Justin Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0 Week 3 Bears 3 2 51 0 Week 4 @Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 2 56 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 42 0

