Kadarius Toney will be running routes against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Toney has hauled in 19 passes (on 27 targets) for 109 yards (to average 13.6 per game). He has one receiving TD this season.

Toney vs. the Dolphins

Toney vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 221.5 passing yards the Dolphins give up per outing makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 25th in the NFL with 12 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Kadarius Toney Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-111)

Toney Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Toney has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 37.5% of his games (three of eight).

Toney has 8.7% of his team's target share (27 targets on 310 passing attempts).

He has 109 receiving yards on 27 targets to rank 138th in league play with four yards per target.

Toney has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (5.3%).

Toney (four red zone targets) has been targeted 8.5% of the time in the red zone (47 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Toney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 5 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

