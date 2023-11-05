The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins are slated to square off in a Week 9 matchup at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Will Noah Gray find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Gray's stat line features 15 receptions for 180 yards and one score. He averages 22.5 yards per game, and has been targeted on 21 occasions.

Gray has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 25 0

