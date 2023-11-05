Will Richie James Jr. Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Richie James Jr. was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Kansas City Chiefs match up against the Miami Dolphins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 9. If you're looking for James' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Richie James Jr. Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Chiefs have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Kadarius Toney (FP/ankle): 19 Rec; 109 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Skyy Moore (FP/heel): 14 Rec; 168 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 9 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
James 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|3
|1
|6
|1
|0
|6.0
James Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
