The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Anthony Edwards, face off versus the Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Edwards, in his last game, had 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 123-95 win over the Jazz.

With prop bets available for Edwards, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-106)

Over 24.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Over 5.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-125)

Over 4.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics allowed 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Celtics were 18th in the NBA last year, giving up 44 per game.

Allowing an average of 23.1 assists last year, the Celtics were the second-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 38 28 10 7 5 0 0 12/23/2022 40 30 6 4 3 2 0

