The Utah Jazz (2-5) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (2-5) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ

NBCS-CHI and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 114 - Bulls 111

Bulls vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 3.5)

Jazz (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-2.6)

Jazz (-2.6) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.5

The Jazz (3-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 14.3% of the time, 28.6% more often than the Bulls (1-6-0) this season.

Chicago hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Utah covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 50% of the time.

Utah and its opponents have exceeded the point total 71.4% of the time this season (five out of seven). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (three out of seven).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bulls are 1-3, while the Jazz are 1-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls are scoring just 105 points per game (third-worst in NBA), but they've played better at the other end of the court, where they are surrendering 113.7 points per game (17th-ranked).

Chicago is averaging 41.7 rebounds per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 47 rebounds per contest (24th-ranked).

The Bulls are delivering only 21 dimes per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

Chicago ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking second-best in the league with 11.9 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 14.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Bulls have been coming up short in terms of three-pointers this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA in threes made per game (9.4) and third-worst in three-point percentage (31%).

