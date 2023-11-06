The Chicago Bulls (2-5) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (2-5) on November 6, 2023 at United Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and KJZZ.

Bulls vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Jazz Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

The Bulls are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The 105.0 points per game the Bulls average are 13.7 fewer points than the Jazz allow (118.7).

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, the Bulls scored 1.8 more points per game (114.0) than they did away from home (112.2).

Chicago allowed 111.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than it allowed away from home (112.5).

At home, the Bulls sunk 0.3 fewer treys per game (10.3) than in road games (10.6). However, they had a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in road games (35.7%).

Bulls Injuries