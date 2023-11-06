How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The New York Jets (4-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Chargers vs. Jets Insights
- This year, the Chargers score 6.5 more points per game (24.9) than the Jets give up (18.4).
- This season New York puts up six fewer points per game (18) than Los Angeles gives up (24).
- The Chargers collect 362.4 yards per game, 33.1 more yards than the 329.3 the Jets give up per matchup.
- New York racks up 273.3 yards per game, 117.6 fewer yards than the 390.9 Los Angeles allows.
- The Chargers rush for 103.6 yards per game, 41.3 fewer than the 144.9 the Jets allow per contest.
- This year New York rushes for 15.6 more yards per game (109) than Los Angeles allows (93.4).
- The Chargers have six giveaways this season, while the Jets have 13 takeaways.
- New York has turned the ball over 10 times, two fewer times than Los Angeles has forced turnovers (12).
Chargers Away Performance
- The Chargers score 23 points per game in road games (1.9 fewer than overall), and allow 27.3 in away games (3.3 more than overall).
- The Chargers pick up 391.7 yards per game on the road (29.3 more than overall), and concede 433 in road games (42.1 more than overall).
- The Chargers accumulate fewer rushing yards in road games (76.7 per game) than they do overall (103.6), and allow more (113 per game) than overall (93.4).
- On the road, the Chargers convert fewer third downs (33.3%) than overall (41.1%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs away from home (42.1%) than overall (37.6%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/16/2023
|Dallas
|L 20-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/22/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 31-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Chicago
|W 30-13
|NBC
|11/6/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|Detroit
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NBC
Jets Home Performance
- The Jets score 18 points per game at home (equal to their overall average) and allow 17 at home (compared to 18.4 overall).
- At home, the Jets accumulate fewer yards (260 per game) than overall (273.3). They also give up more (355.3 per game) than overall (329.3).
- New York picks up 158.3 passing yards per game at home (six fewer than overall) and gives up 220.8 at home (36.4 more than overall).
- The Jets accumulate 101.8 rushing yards per game at home (7.2 fewer than overall), and give up 134.5 rushing yards at home (10.4 fewer than overall).
- At home the Jets convert more third downs (28%) than overall (23%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (46.6%) than overall (40%).
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|at Denver
|W 31-21
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|Philadelphia
|W 20-14
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at New York
|W 13-10
|CBS
|11/6/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|11/24/2023
|Miami
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.