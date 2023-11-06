Monday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) versus the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-55 in favor of Iowa, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Hawkeyes went 31-7 a season ago.

Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 84, Fairleigh Dickinson 55

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes' +589 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per outing (331st in college basketball).

In conference action last year, Iowa scored more points per contest (89.2) than its season average (87.3).

The Hawkeyes posted 89.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 85.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

In home games, Iowa ceded 13.5 fewer points per game (65.0) than away from home (78.5).

