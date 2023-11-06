The Iowa State Cyclones go up against the Green Bay Phoenix on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Green Bay matchup in this article.

Iowa State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-26.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-26.5) 131.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Green Bay Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iowa State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

A total of 10 Cyclones games last season hit the over.

Green Bay put together an 8-21-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of 17 of the Phoenix's games last season went over the point total.

