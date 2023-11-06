Monday's game features the Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) and the Green Bay Phoenix (0-0) matching up at James H. Hilton Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-51 win for heavily favored Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Iowa State vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 82, Green Bay 51

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-31.6)

Iowa State (-31.6) Computer Predicted Total: 133.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State Performance Insights

Iowa State was 283rd in the country in points scored (67.6 per game) and 18th-best in points conceded (62.6) last season.

Last season, the Cyclones were 241st in the country in rebounds (30.8 per game) and 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8).

At 13.8 assists per game last year, Iowa State was 117th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Cyclones were 285th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.4) last season. They were 234th in 3-point percentage at 33.1%.

Iowa State was 230th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and 178th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.7%) last year.

The Cyclones took 66.2% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 74.7% of the Cyclones' baskets were 2-pointers, and 25.3% were 3-pointers.

