The Iowa State Cyclones battle the Butler Bulldogs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa State vs. Butler 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 61.1 points per game last year, only 3.5 fewer points than the 64.6 the Cyclones gave up.

When Butler gave up fewer than 75.4 points last season, it went 11-11.

Last year, the Cyclones recorded 10.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Bulldogs gave up (65.3).

Iowa State had an 18-5 record last season when scoring more than 65.3 points.

The Cyclones shot 42.3% from the field last season, six percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

The Bulldogs shot at a 35.3% rate from the field last season, three percentage points less than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Cyclones averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Schedule