The Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) hit the court against the Green Bay Phoenix (0-0) as double-digit, 26.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 131.5 for the matchup.

Iowa State vs. Green Bay Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -26.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Of Iowa State's 32 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 131.5 points 12 times.

The average amount of points in Iowa State's contests last season was 130.2, which is 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Iowa State went 16-16-0 ATS last season.

Iowa State (16-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 22.4% more often than Green Bay (8-21-0) last season.

Iowa State vs. Green Bay Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 131.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 131.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 12 37.5% 67.6 126.9 62.6 139.1 133.1 Green Bay 19 65.5% 59.3 126.9 76.5 139.1 136.2

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cyclones scored 8.9 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Phoenix allowed (76.5).

Iowa State went 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall last season when scoring more than 76.5 points.

Iowa State vs. Green Bay Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 16-16-0 2-0 10-22-0 Green Bay 8-21-0 1-0 17-12-0

Iowa State vs. Green Bay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Green Bay 13-3 Home Record 2-10 3-8 Away Record 1-17 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

