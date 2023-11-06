The Minnesota Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels included, square off versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 123-95 win over the Jazz (his last game) McDaniels posted five points.

Now let's dig into McDaniels' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)

Over 8.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Over 3.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+180)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics conceded 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the NBA.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game last season, the Celtics were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 23.1 assists last year, the Celtics were the second-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Celtics were ranked fifth in the NBA last year, allowing 11.6 makes per game.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 33 14 5 1 2 0 1 12/23/2022 39 17 6 4 1 3 2

