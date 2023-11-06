Nikola Vucevic plus his Chicago Bulls teammates face the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last time out, a 123-101 loss to the Nuggets, Vucevic put up 19 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Vucevic's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-114)

Over 17.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)

Over 11.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz allowed 118 points per game last year, 24th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA last season, conceding 43.5 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Jazz were 10th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25 per game.

The Jazz gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 34 15 16 4 2 2 0 11/28/2022 34 16 9 2 0 0 1

