Monday's contest that pits the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) versus the Green Bay Phoenix (0-0) at McLeod Center has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Iowa, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 6.

The Panthers went 23-10 last season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Iowa vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 68, Green Bay 63

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers put up 74.6 points per game (35th in college basketball) last season while allowing 65.5 per outing (210th in college basketball). They had a +299 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

With 76.0 points per game in MVC matchups, Northern Iowa put up 1.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (74.6 PPG).

The Panthers averaged 76.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.5 more points than they averaged in road games (73.2).

In home games, Northern Iowa gave up 5.8 fewer points per game (63.4) than when playing on the road (69.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.