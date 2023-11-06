Monday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) going head to head at Halle Georges Carpentier has a projected final score of 73-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Gamecocks finished 36-1 in the 2022-23 season. A season ago, the Fighting Irish finished 27-6 in the season.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 73, Notre Dame 60

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks put up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) last season while giving up 51.8 per outing (fourth in college basketball). They had a +1057 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game.

South Carolina's offense was less productive in SEC action last year, averaging 80.0 points per contest, compared to its season average of 80.3 PPG.

The Gamecocks posted 84.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.

South Carolina surrendered 46.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 54.2 on the road.

Notre Dame Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Irish averaged 73.9 points per game last season (41st in college basketball) while allowing 58.9 per contest (48th in college basketball). They had a +494 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Notre Dame scored fewer points in conference action (70.1 per game) than overall (73.9).

The Fighting Irish scored more points at home (77.8 per game) than on the road (68.8) last season.

At home, Notre Dame allowed 56.2 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 57.9.

