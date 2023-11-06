Timberwolves vs. Celtics November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) hit the court against the Boston Celtics (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-BOS.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, NBCS-BOS
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards posted 24.6 points last year, plus 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists.
- Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He drained 65.9% of his shots from the field (second in league).
- Kyle Anderson collected 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also made 50.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Jaden McDaniels' numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He made 51.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.
- Naz Reid's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He sank 53.6% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum's numbers last season were 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made treys (sixth in NBA).
- Jaylen Brown put up 26.6 points last season, plus 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds.
- Kristaps Porzingis collected 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).
- Jrue Holiday put up 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Derrick White recorded 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Timberwolves
|Celtics
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|117.9
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.4
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
