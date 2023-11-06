Timberwolves vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (5-0) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) after winning three straight road games. The Celtics are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-4.5
|225.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota and its opponents have scored more than 225.5 combined points once this season.
- The average total for Minnesota's games this season is 208.8 points, 16.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Minnesota is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Timberwolves have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|4
|80%
|126.4
|235.6
|108
|207.6
|226.9
|Timberwolves
|1
|20%
|109.2
|235.6
|99.6
|207.6
|221.7
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves score only 1.2 more points per game (109.2) than the Celtics allow (108).
- Minnesota has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 108 points.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|3-2
|0-0
|1-4
|Celtics
|4-1
|3-1
|4-1
Timberwolves vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Celtics
|109.2
|126.4
|21
|1
|2-1
|4-1
|2-1
|5-0
|99.6
|108
|1
|7
|3-1
|3-0
|3-1
|3-0
