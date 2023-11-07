The Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) will visit the St. Louis Blues (5-4-1) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blues vs Jets Additional Info

Blues vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Jets Blues 4-2 WPG

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 27 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the NHL.

The Blues have 24 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 10 4 5 9 11 9 54.5% Jordan Kyrou 10 2 4 6 3 7 40% Kevin Hayes 10 2 3 5 3 7 58.6% Kasperi Kapanen 10 2 3 5 2 6 37.5% Oskar Sundqvist 10 1 3 4 3 7 33.7%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have given up 38 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 19th in NHL play in goals against.

The Jets' 36 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals during that time.

Jets Key Players