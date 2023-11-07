How to Watch the Blues vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) will visit the St. Louis Blues (5-4-1) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can see the Jets try to take down the the Blues on ESPN+ and BSMW.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues vs Jets Additional Info
|Jets vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Jets vs Blues Prediction
|Jets vs Blues Player Props
|Jets vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blues vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|Blues
|4-2 WPG
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 27 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the NHL.
- The Blues have 24 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|10
|4
|5
|9
|11
|9
|54.5%
|Jordan Kyrou
|10
|2
|4
|6
|3
|7
|40%
|Kevin Hayes
|10
|2
|3
|5
|3
|7
|58.6%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|10
|2
|3
|5
|2
|6
|37.5%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|10
|1
|3
|4
|3
|7
|33.7%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have given up 38 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 19th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Jets' 36 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 33 goals during that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mason Appleton
|11
|3
|6
|9
|2
|5
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|11
|4
|5
|9
|5
|5
|50.9%
|Kyle Connor
|11
|6
|3
|9
|6
|6
|-
|Nino Niederreiter
|11
|5
|4
|9
|3
|0
|40%
|Joshua Morrissey
|11
|1
|7
|8
|9
|6
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.